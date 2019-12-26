Woman, 2 children found dead near Boston parking garage

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:43 AM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

A disturbing discovery on Christmas Day left residents in Massachusetts in disbelief. An investigation is now underway after three people were found dead on the sidewalk next to a parking structure.

“I’m just a little shaken up, because that was something I never expected to see,” said witness Benny Walker.

Boston police said an adult woman and two children were found unconscious at a parking lot on Wednesday. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The tragic scene rocked even the most seasoned officials.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there are two young children that lost their lives today,” stated Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins.

According to police, the children were believed to be under five years old. Officials have not released the identities or possible relationship between the deceased.

Investigators were also focused on a nearby SUV, which they believed may be involved in the incident. It was parked on rooftop level of the parking lot with three doors left ajar. Officials did not confirm how it was related, but found two child car seats inside the car.

Witnesses are now working with police to uncover what they claimed has happened.

“He jumped off, ran over and he checked the child,” said Walker. “Somebody yelled out, ‘Look out!’”

Authorities said they will not rush to conclusions over the cause of death. They said a murder investigation is being conducted into the matter and expressed their condolences over the tragedy.

“This is a tragic situation, particularly when it involves children as well as being on Christmas Day,” said Boston Transit Police Chief Ken Green. “Our hearts go out to the deceased as well as to the family.”

The medical examiner’s office is now working to determine the ultimate cause of death.