Woman, 2 children dead after Minn. shooting

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

The St. Paul, Minnesota community of Payne-Phalen mourned the loss of three people following what appeared to be a triple homicide Saturday. A manhunt continues for those responsible for the deaths of a woman in her 30’s, a young girl in her early teens and a boy aged eight to 12-years-old.

Officers said the victims were all suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. The woman and teenager were pronounced dead on the scene while the boy died hours after being taken to the hospital.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: SPPD officers and investigators are at the scene of a shooting on the 700 block of Jessie Street where two people have been killed and one injured. Media availability will be announced here when determined. pic.twitter.com/6ssoRbgz74 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 30, 2021

According to the St. Paul Police Department, an officer was sent to the house just one hour prior on a welfare check, which was requested by an out-of-state family member.

“It’s hard because children died [and] it’s also hard because one of our officers was here an hour before this call,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said. “Our officer did come here. He did speak with her at the door and explained why he was there and she looked at him and said, ‘I’m okay.'”

Officials said once the victims are positively identified, their names will be released in the days that follow. Moving forward, authorities stated they will continue to look into every possibility to find those responsible.

“Right now we’re entertaining all possibilities,” noted Sgt. Ernster. “Those include domestic vs. stranger vs. anything, but right now it could possibly be more domestic-related.”

The investigation remains ongoing.