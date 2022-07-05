WNBA star Griner asks Biden to get her out of Russian jail

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:38 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Basketball player Brittney Griner wrote a tearful letter to President Joe Biden after being arrested in Russia. In that letter, which was delivered to the White House on Monday, Griner said she’s sitting in a Russian jail and she’s afraid she may stay there forever.

The basketball star also stressed she voted for Biden in 2020 and she’s calling on the President to help her get out of jail. Her plea for help came after she was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport after customs officials allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage.

NEW: A letter from Brittney Griner was sent to the White House today, making a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom. Representatives shared the following excerpts: pic.twitter.com/pvh4IpOfou — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) July 4, 2022

Her trial began last week and Russian officials have claimed Griner’s rights are protected under Russian Federation laws and she’s getting diplomatic support.

“I did have the opportunity to speak with Ms. Griner in the courtroom,” said Elizabeth Ruth, Deputy Chief of Mission for the US Embassy in Moscow. “She is doing as well as can be expected in these difficult circumstances, and she asked me to convey that she is in good spirit and is keeping up the faith.”

According to Russian law, smuggling of controlled substances is punishable by up to three-years behind bars depending on the circumstances of the offense.

