Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year



FILE PHOTO - A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria taxis to a gate after landing at Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers FILE PHOTO - A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria taxis to a gate after landing at Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

May 3, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Wizz Air’s planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims to start flights to Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Wizz Air said.

Wizz Air will also start flights from European cities to Abu Dhabi from June, which it said would supplement the launch of the joint venture.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman)