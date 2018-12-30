Wizards guard Wall undergoes season-ending heel surgery



(Reuters) – Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall will undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel next week and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight months, the team announced on Saturday.

Wall, who has reportedly been dealing with bone spurs in the troublesome heel for several years, sat out Washington’s loss to Chicago on Friday and the victory over Charlotte 24 hours later.

The 28-year-old five-time NBA All-Star saw a specialist about the chronic ailment and will have bone enlargements on the back of his heel removed and an Achilles tendon injury repaired.

“He’s battled this throughout the year, and we tried to manage it,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks told reporters.

“He’s done a good job of managing it certain games, and certain games it wasn’t as good. But he never, ever complained. Never complained to me.”

The announcement comes as a major blow for a Wizards team already struggling at 14-23, with Wall averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games this season.

