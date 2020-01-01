Trending

Witnesses in Ga. say Democrats altered military ballots

DOVER, DELAWARE – JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump salutes while joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) as a military carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Scott A. Wirtz during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, January 19, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

New investigations reveal military ballots were major targets of Democrat voter fraud in November.

According to reports on Thursday, thousands of military ballots were potentially tampered with at polling stations during the general election.

On Wednesday, several witnesses came forward during a hearing. They presented both photo and video evidence of rampant fraud. Republican poll watchers also claim they got locked out of the counting stations when it came time to look over military ballots, which typically lean red.

“I estimated that somewhere between 80 and 90 percent were going to Joe Biden,” a poll watcher stated. “Throughout the day it kept making me sicker and sicker every time I saw another Biden… and then I’m going through batches, 100% of the batches were Biden. I find that statistically impossible.”

Despite mountains of evidence of wrongdoing, Georgia state officials still refuse to take action.

In the meantime, military members have long supported President Trump and his America first policies, with more than 60 percent of the military vote going to President Trump in 2016.

