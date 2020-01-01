Witnesses in Ga. say Democrats altered military ballots

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

New investigations reveal military ballots were major targets of Democrat voter fraud in November.

According to reports on Thursday, thousands of military ballots were potentially tampered with at polling stations during the general election.

In a country with a free press, you would know: 1. The Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee issued a report demonstrating the vote was stolen from @realDonaldTrump. 2. The vote was unanimous and BIPARTISAN to audit Fulton County’s Absentee ballots. 3. And to de-certify Biden. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 31, 2020

On Wednesday, several witnesses came forward during a hearing. They presented both photo and video evidence of rampant fraud. Republican poll watchers also claim they got locked out of the counting stations when it came time to look over military ballots, which typically lean red.

Fun Fraud Fact of the Day: "All 900 military ballots in Fulton County [Georgia] were 100% for Joe Biden." In what alternate universe does this happen? In 2016, Trump won the military vote 60% to 34%.🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gzc4j0h8YB — StevenWMosher @StevenMosher on Parler (@StevenWMosher) November 27, 2020

“I estimated that somewhere between 80 and 90 percent were going to Joe Biden,” a poll watcher stated. “Throughout the day it kept making me sicker and sicker every time I saw another Biden… and then I’m going through batches, 100% of the batches were Biden. I find that statistically impossible.”

Despite mountains of evidence of wrongdoing, Georgia state officials still refuse to take action.

In the meantime, military members have long supported President Trump and his America first policies, with more than 60 percent of the military vote going to President Trump in 2016.