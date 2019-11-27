Wis. voters weigh in on impeachment, 2020 elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT — Wednesday, November 27, 2019

While some Americans may be tuning out on news coverage of the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump, voters in Wisconsin are paying attention. For instance, voter Dennis Rebek said his reasoning for watching the public hearings is because he wants to hear for himself the lies of Democrats.

“They’re always lying about everything,” said Rebek. “They say Trump lies, but Trump tell us more truth than they do.”

According to a recent Marquette University Law School poll, only 40 percent of registered voters in the state say President Trump should be impeached and removed from office. That’s down from 44 percent in a similar poll conducted in October.

Democrat voters like Ron Post are worried his party will drag out the impeachment inquiry, which is a move he thinks could benefit the president at the polls.

“They should end it soon, otherwise they’re going to drag it out till election time and things will go Trump’s way,” he stated.

Some residents of the Badger State have already made up their minds about the whole ordeal. Voter Ardeth Thomas is one of them.

“My mind is made up…he’s not guilty,” he stated. “He has a right to say what he wants to say, and he’s done so much good for us all along.”

Wisconsin is considered one of the battle ground states in the 2020 election, and so far the public impeachment hearings have done little to sway voters.