Wis. state Republicans pass resolution authorizing subpoena power for election documents, officials

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Republicans in the State Assembly passed a resolution authorizing an investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

According to reports Tuesday, the resolution gives the state’s Elections and Campaign Committee the power to subpoena records and testimony related to the November election.

The comes after the committee ordered an audit into the election earlier this year. The state assembly previously held two public hearings over the election results, but didn’t invite election officials to testify.

“This is important because over the past year, year-and-a-half, we’ve heard allegations of improprieties being done,” said state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R). “Specifically, state laws on the books not being followed.”

Report: Here are documented election fraud allegations that are not ‘baseless’https://t.co/9OSTl56GLy — Joe Sanfelippo (@RepSanfelippo) January 7, 2021

Wisconsin came under scrutiny following the election after a sudden surge in votes for Joe Biden were reported in the early morning hours of November fourth. This spike put Biden in the lead over President Trump with the state eventually going to the Democrat.

MORE NEWS: Border Patrol agent warns about growing border crisis