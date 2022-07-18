Wis. Speaker Vos says state may re-do 2020 election if fraud is proven in court

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:27 PM PT – Monday, July 18, 2022

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the state may have to re-do the 2020 presidential election. While speaking at a Wisconsin GOP press conference, he explained it is generally not possible to overturn results of an election.

However, Vos then noted if evidence of 2020 election fraud in the state if proven in courts then the State Assembly will have to act and likely hold a new election. His remarks came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court outlawed ballot dropboxes and ruled they can only be installed inside polling stations.

Vos is now expected to provide courts with election probe records by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Former President Donald Trump recently criticized Vos for taking too long to challenge 2020 fraud and for being indecisive about ongoing election litigation.