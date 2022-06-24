Wis. Planned Parenthood to pause abortions until clarification on state law

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Friday, June 24, 2022

Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin paused operations until they get clarification on the state’s law. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson announced the decision to halt abortions at their clinics on Friday, following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“This ruling takes away the freedom to control our bodies and personal health care decisions, giving it to politicians to decide,” Atkinson said in a statement after the decision was announced.

PPAWI President Tanya Atkinson reacts to the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/5NQRNrZz2C — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (@PPAWI) June 24, 2022

The ruling devolves power back to the states, which re-establishes criminal penalties for abortion providers in Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, that means a statute passed in 1849 that created penalties with no exceptions made for cases of rape or incest.

Last month, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin also said it planned to work with the organization’s Illinois chapter to arrange for abortion services in that state, where it is still legal up to the point of the fetus being considered viable.

“Although abortion services are not available in Wisconsin for now, Planned Parenthood’s doors across the state are open and we are here to help patients get the care they need,” the PPH President voiced. “This includes helping patients access safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home. Your health and the health of the community is our number one priority.”

The Wisconsin Attorney General has vowed to not enforce penalties for administering abortions and has called on other law enforcement agencies to follow suit. 26 states are expected to restrict abortion access in response to the verdict.