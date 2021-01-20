Trending

Wis. pharmacist faces misdemeanor charges for allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine vials

In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Port Washington, Wis. Steven Brandenburg is shown. The Wisconsin pharmacist, accused of intentionally spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine, convinced the world was “crashing down.” (Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

A Wisconsin pharmacist is facing charges for allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg was charged with misdemeanor property damage.

He’s accused of deliberately removing 57 vials from refrigeration overnight. Brandenburg could face felony charges if an investigation finds the vaccines were spoiled.

“I think we were working off of an assumption that the vaccine at issue in this case had been damaged,” stated Adam Gerol, Ozaukee County district attorney. “The best evidence at this point is that the vaccine remains viable and I included a quote from the resident expert within my criminal complaint that said, it is being sent to Moderna for further testing.”

The pharmacist has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

MORE NEWS: Governors across U.S. working to expand vaccine distribution

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE