Wis., Iowa take opposite approaches to coronavirus measures

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) came under fire for reissuing a statewide mask order. The Democrat issued the mandate on Thursday, which defied the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature’s vote to repeal his previous order that required face coverings in public places.

The Wisconsin State Assembly released a statement, which said Evers had abused his limited authority for far too long by “repeatedly issuing unlawful orders.” Evers responded and said his first priority is keeping people safe.

“We know that wearing face coverings can save lives and prevent death,” Eves stated. “We know it’s supported by science and the CDC.”

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Wis.) drafted another resolution to repeal the latest mandate. He also considered asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take emergency action.

In the meantime, Iowa’s Republican governor issued a new public health proclamation as the state rolled back its coronavirus restrictions. In a statement released on Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced residents in the Hawkeye State will no longer be required to wear a face mask while indoors in a public space.

Additionally, the new proclamation also removed restrictions on businesses as well as social gathering limits. Residents are “strongly encouraged” to take reasonable measures to follow hygiene practices. The new measures are set to go into effect Sunday.