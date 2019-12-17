Wis. Democrats vow to register voters that may be purged

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:07 AM PT — Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Democrats in the key swing state of are scrambling to ensure voters can re-register before the 2020 election. The push comes after a judge ordered Wisconsin to remove more than 230,000 people from the state’s voter rolls last week if they didn’t respond to an October mailing within 30 days.

Legal appeals could delay the ruling for several months, but a state party official says Democrats plan to use the state’s open records law to get the names of affected voters and reach out to them in an effort to get them registered again.

It’s beyond alarming that more than 200,000 registered Wisconsin voters will be prohibited from voting. Less than a year from the election, we must ensure @WisDems have the resources to respond with a massive voter registration effort. Don’t agonize. Organize! 👇 https://t.co/pTZPttXf6B — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) December 17, 2019

Opponents are protesting the ruling, which could easily sway the upcoming election in a state President Trump won by less than 23,000 votes back in 2016.

“Every time there is something important for us to go out and vote about, they make sure that we have folks who already don’t to want to come out because they think their vote doesn’t count,” said Greg Lewis, advocate for Souls to the Polls. “They make sure they get frustrated, and they don’t come out and vote.”

Meanwhile, the state’s election commission is fighting the suit and wants to abide by the judge’s order after 2020 to avoid confusion or potential fraud. The case is expected to make its way to the conservative majority Wisconsin Supreme Court.