Wirecard creditors claim at least 12.5 billion euros



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

November 18, 2020

MUNICH (Reuters) – Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard are making claims of at least 12.5 billion euros ($14.85 billion), a German court said on Wednesday.

The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company’s insolvency administrator in Munich.

