Winter Storm Ulmer hits the Midwest

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

Nearly 70 million Midwesterners are standing in the path of a massive storm, which experts are calling a “bomb cyclone.” Winter Storm Ulmer is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts, blizzard conditions, and a flood threat likely to last into Thursday evening.

Experts said the intense and ferocious winter storm is predicted to wallop areas from the Rockies all the way to the upper Midwest, bringing winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour. Some areas could even see gusts as strong as 100 miles per hour, which is equivalent to the wind speed of a category two hurricane.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect throughout the Midwest. In some areas, such as South Dakota, icing may cause tree damage and power outages as significant freezing rain accumulations are possible.

Travel will be dangerous if not impossible as more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide. Many of those cancellations were at the Denver International Airport.

Several schools have cancelled classes, and some major interstates have either been closed or experts anticipate will close due to icy roads and visibility issues.