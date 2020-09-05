Williams still learning to live with ‘Serena’ target

September 5, 2020

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Winning a Grand Slam is hard. For Serena Williams, managing the overwhelming expectations that come with a two-decade long career in the spotlight seems even harder.

The third seed advanced into the second week of the U.S. Open on Saturday, surviving a third-round scare from fellow American Sloane Stephens before winning 2-6 6-2 6-2 in her toughest test at this year’s tournament so far.

Asked how she compartmentalises the day-today challenge of competition with the attention 23 Grand Slam titles can bring, Williams simply said: “Sometimes it’s harder than others.”

“Every day having ‘Serena’ on your back is a massive target for the tour, for press, for stress,” said Williams.

“But as Billie Jean King said, pressure is a privilege. So I wouldn’t want it any other way. So I just try to think about how fortunate I am to have been in this position.”

In all of sport there are few records quite so stubborn as the one belonging to King’s rival, Margaret Court: 24 Grand Slam titles. It is one that Williams has fought mightily to reach.

The 38-year-old six-time U.S. Open champion has made the finals in four majors since she returned from maternity leave in 2018, coming up just short each time.

It is a fight she has waged largely on her own.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone,” about chasing records, Williams told reporters. “Maybe that would have been, would have, would, could be a good idea.”

Her next hurdle comes in the form of Maria Sakkari of Greece, who cut short Williams’ Western & Southern Open campaign just 10 days ago in the tournament’s third round.

For Williams, a relentless perfectionist, the meeting is yet another chance for self-improvement.

“I don’t think it’s anything tricky, especially when you lost it’s good to kind of go back out there and try to do a little bit better,” she said.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)