Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn unit made unsubstantiated ‘made in America’ claims: FTC



FILE PHOTO: A Williams-Sonoma sign is seen outside its store in Broomfield, Colorado March 17, 2015. Williams-Sonoma will release their Q4 2014 earnings on March 18. REUTERS/Rick Wilking FILE PHOTO: A Williams-Sonoma sign is seen outside its store in Broomfield, Colorado March 17, 2015. Williams-Sonoma will release their Q4 2014 earnings on March 18. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

March 30, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Luxury kitchenware company Williams-Sonoma Inc <WSM.N> and its Pottery Barn unit have agreed to stop making unsubstantiated “made in America” claims and to pay $1 million, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC, which investigates companies that make deceptive claims, said Williams-Sonoma had said that its Goldtouch Bakeware, Rejuvenation products and some Pottery Barn Teen and Kids furniture were made entirely in the United States.

In fact, the FTC said, the products were made outside the United States or contained significant imported elements.

Williams-Sonoma will pay a $1 million fine, the FTC said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)