William Taylor aide tells House he overheard Sondland confirm quid pro quo

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

On Friday, an aid to acting Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor told House lawmakers he overheard President Trump’s conversation with Gordon Sondland about investigating the Bidens. Reports said David Holmes testified behind closed doors that he heard Sondland telling the president Ukraine would move forward to investigate the Bidens — since Zelensky would do “anything you ask him to do.”

Here’s the full statement from Holmes: https://t.co/xL6AWTww4l — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) November 15, 2019

House members bragged that Holmes’ testimony has helped strengthen their case for impeachment.

“We always learn more when witnesses come in and today we learned a lot more,” stated Representative Eric Swalwell. “The arrows continue to point in the direction of a shakedown scheme — led by the President of the United States — operated by agents like Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and Mick Mulvaney.”

Swalwell went on to say that the others who have been called to testify — including Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Rick Perry — still have yet to comply with their subpoenas.

This follows Taylor’s testimony earlier this week, when he revealed one of his staffers overheard the president’s phone call with Sondland during a lunch in Kiev back in July.

“In the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kiev,” he stated. “The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking Ambassador Sondland about the investigations — Ambassador Sondland told President Trump the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.”

Taylor went on to say he was not aware of this information during his October 22nd deposition and included it in Wednesday’s testimony for “completeness.”