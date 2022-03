FILE PHOTO: Will Smith walks off the stage after hitting Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FILE PHOTO: Will Smith walks off the stage after hitting Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

March 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony, calling his own conduct “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)