Trending

Wildfire threatens iconic Sequoias at Yosemite National Park

Seen from unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif., a helicopter drops water on the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen from unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif., a helicopter drops water on the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:36 AM PT – Monday, July 11, 2022

Hundreds of firefighters in Northern California are battling a fast-moving wildfire that’s threatening the iconic Sequoia trees in Yosemite National Park. The blaze, dubbed the Washburn Fire, started Thursday and has scorched more than 2,000 acres with no containment.

Campers and residents near the flames have been evacuated. As of Monday morning, no injuries have been reported in relation to the fire. Park officials are using portable sprinklers to protect more than 500 Sequoias under threat. Crews from air tanker planes are dropping fire-retardant chemicals on the blaze and are using bulldozers to create containment lines.

“We know that with wildfires throughout the state right now, you know, we can’t do this alone,” said Scott Gediman, Public Affairs Officer at Yosemite National Park. “These firefighters are incredibly skilled and are going into areas where they’re doing everything from falling trees to suppressing fire to cutting fire line. And we’re we’re using a variety of methods.”

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot temperatures, low humidity and heavy terrain. The cause of blaze is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Seeking Re-Election In Arizona

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE