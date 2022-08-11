Why now feds? Judicial Watch: ‘every President since Nixon’ fights over official records

Chanel Rion –OAN Chief White House Correspondent

Updated 2:50 PM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

Biden’s Bumbling Gestapo DOJ trying to explode a non-starter

After receiving widespread backlash over the FBI’s Monday raid of former President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s personal effects at Mar-a-Lago, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to unseal the warrant used to raid Biden’s primary rival.

Christina Bobb, one of Trump’s attorneys present for the raid affirmed the legal team has the warrant and is following appropriate actions in response. The alleged reason for the raid is over disputed Presidential records.

Judicial Watch’s Head of Investigations Chris Farrell tells OAN, the Trump hating establishment is spinning this story out of proportion:

“Every President since Nixon has had an argument over which records to keep, which to turn over, which ones would be sealed for per for a period of time,”

THE BOTTOM LINE: THE PRESIDENT DECIDES WHAT PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ARE SAYS THE COURTS

Farrell notes, when Judicial Watch sued to access what former President Clinton claimed to be confidential Presidential records the judge upheld the case in favor of Clinton’s definition of “Presidential Records.”