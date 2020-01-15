Trending

WHO warns hospitals worldwide of outbreak of coronavirus affecting dozens in Central China

Wong Ka-hing, the Controller of the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health holds a Wuhan Municipal Health Commission press statement of the new type of coronavirus, during a press conference at the Health Department in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:18 AM PT — Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning hospitals around the world of a new virus identified in China. According to reports Tuesday, officials alerted the WHO about the possibility of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. It has now affected 41 people in Central China.

Officials have predicted that there has been limited person-to-person transmission of the virus. The head of the WHO’s Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit is urging members to prepare for a widespread outbreak.

“There is also the possibility of super-spreading events,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. “The global community is very familiar of what has happened with SARS in the past and this is something that is on our radar, that is possible, and what we need to prepare ourselves for.”

Doctors say some symptoms range anywhere from that of the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which is a contagious and fatal respiratory illness.

Chinese officials are urging tourists to be extra cautious, especially if they are coming into the country for the Chinese New Year on January 25th.

A vendor gives out copies of newspaper with a headlines of “Wuhan break out a new type of coronavirus, Hong Kong prevent SARS repeat” at a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people are in critical condition. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

RELATED: Mysterious Virus Spreads In China, Over 40 People Infected

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE