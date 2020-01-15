WHO warns hospitals worldwide of outbreak of coronavirus affecting dozens in Central China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:18 AM PT — Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning hospitals around the world of a new virus identified in China. According to reports Tuesday, officials alerted the WHO about the possibility of an outbreak of a new coronavirus. It has now affected 41 people in Central China.

Officials have predicted that there has been limited person-to-person transmission of the virus. The head of the WHO’s Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Unit is urging members to prepare for a widespread outbreak.

“There is also the possibility of super-spreading events,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove. “The global community is very familiar of what has happened with SARS in the past and this is something that is on our radar, that is possible, and what we need to prepare ourselves for.”

Doctors say some symptoms range anywhere from that of the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which is a contagious and fatal respiratory illness.

NEW: Diagnostic detection of novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR https://t.co/7ztSAA5Qwa Note: This protocol has not been validated by WHO.

More protocols will be posted when they become available pic.twitter.com/h6M8G48ao6 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 15, 2020

Chinese officials are urging tourists to be extra cautious, especially if they are coming into the country for the Chinese New Year on January 25th.