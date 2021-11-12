WHO says million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition



FILE PHOTO: Internally displaced Afghan children play outside their shelter, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan May 7, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Internally displaced Afghan children play outside their shelter, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan May 7, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

November 12, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

“It’s an uphill battle as starvation grips the country,” Margaret Harris told Geneva-based journalists by telephone from the capital Kabul. “The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan.”

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams)