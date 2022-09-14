WHO director says COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end

OAN Newsroom

The director general of the World Health Organization says the COVID-19 pandemic may be coming to an end. During a news conference Wednesday, Tedros Ghebreyesus noted the number of weekly reported deaths from COVID-19 last week was the lowest since March 2020.

Ghebreyesus says the end of the pandemic is in sight although people should still remain cautious of the virus and other diseases, including monkeypox.

“Meanwhile, the downward trend in the global monkeypox outbreak is continuing,” he noted. “But as with COVID-19, this is not the time to relax or let down our guard. This is the time for all affected countries and communities to keep doing what’s working.”

.@WHO media briefing on #COVID19 and other global health issues https://t.co/2gBbBrxYY6 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the WHO has warned countries to maintain adequate supplies of medical equipment and health care workers in the event of future possible waves of the virus.