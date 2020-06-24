WHO director for Americas says 226,000 have died of COVID-19 in region



FILE PHOTO: Director of the Pan American Health Organization Carissa Etienne speaks to the media during a meeting of Public Health ministers of the Mercosur trade block in Montevideo February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Director of the Pan American Health Organization Carissa Etienne speaks to the media during a meeting of Public Health ministers of the Mercosur trade block in Montevideo February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/File Photo

June 24, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Nearly half of all COVID-19 cases globally can be found in the Americas, and the numbers continue to climb, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

As of June 23, there have been more than 4.5 million COVID-19 cases and 226,000 deaths reported in the Americas, she said in a virtual briefing from Washington.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Andriana Barrera; editing by Jonathan Oatis)