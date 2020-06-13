WHO concerned about second wave of coronavirus

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:45 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

The World Health Organization has warned governments about a second wave of coronavirus cases hitting countries around the world. According to officials, some countries are struggling to reopen due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

As of Saturday, more than 7 million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally. The pandemic has devastated economies and global markets around the world.

Officials are concerned many countries are not preparing to face a second wave, due to a lack of proper resources and funding.

“The current uptick in cases in some countries can be represented as a second wave or a second peak,” stated WHO official Michael Ryan. “In other words, the disease has not reached a very low level, maintained the low level, and then come back some time later in the year.”

He added the reopening of borders, the lack of available tests and the number of people breaking social distancing guidelines have played a role in the increase of active cases.