WHO chief announces creation of foundation to tap new funding sources

May 27, 2020

GENEVA (Reuters) – World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday the creation of a foundation that will enable it to tap new sources of funding, including the general public.

The WHO Foundation is being created as an independent grant-making entity that will support WHO efforts to address the most pressing global health challenges by raising new funding from “non-traditional sources”.

The United States suspended funding to the WHO earlier this year and President Donald Trump threatened this month to halt funding altogether if the body does not commit to reforms within 30 days. But the new body’s founder told Reuters its creation was not connected to the “current political situation”.

