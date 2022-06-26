White Sox surprise 7 year old cancer survivor

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:06 PM PT – Sunday, June 26, 2022

The White Sox helped turn a seven-year-old cancer patients dream into a reality. Bow Dowling and his family were in for a special surprise at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, including a “home run for life” before the game in front of players and coaches.

Beau Dowling is our real life superhero. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VoEML5835 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 26, 2022

With Dowling undergoing treatment not long ago, he got to run around the bases as both the White Sox and Orioles organizations cheered him on in a remarkable moment. Dowling also got to throw the ceremonial first pitch and The Andrew Weishar Foundation presented his family with a $10,000 check.

Today we welcomed 7-year-old Beau Dowling for an ultimate day! Diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, Beau battled through stem cell transplants as well as several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. He recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. pic.twitter.com/Y2jvcKh9UE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2022

As a toddler Beau was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma and battled through multiple stem cell transplants and rounds of chemotherapy. Mancini made sure to go over and talk to Beau to let him know he will beat this thing, after he beat his battle with cancer two years ago.

Trey Mancini on meeting 7-year-old cancer fighter Beau Dowling before the game: “I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him he was awesome. I told him I had cancer two years ago and I’m doing well, and I know the same thing is going to happen for him.” pic.twitter.com/GBtmwjXzmg — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) June 25, 2022

He was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent surgery in June.

MORE NEWS: Federal Court Blocks FDA Ban On Juul Products