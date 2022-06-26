White Sox surprise 7 year old cancer survivor

Trending

Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets hits a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The White Sox helped turn a seven-year-old cancer patients dream into a reality. Bow Dowling and his family were in for a special surprise at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, including a “home run for life” before the game in front of players and coaches.

With Dowling undergoing treatment not long ago, he got to run around the bases as both the White Sox and Orioles organizations cheered him on in a remarkable moment. Dowling also got to throw the ceremonial first pitch and The Andrew Weishar Foundation presented his family with a $10,000 check.

 

As a toddler Beau was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma and battled through multiple stem cell transplants and rounds of chemotherapy. Mancini made sure to go over and talk to Beau to let him know he will beat this thing, after he beat his battle with cancer two years ago.

He was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent surgery in June.

