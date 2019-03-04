White House’s Hassett: ‘a lot of progress’ in China trade talks: FBN



March 4, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had made progress in talks with China and a deal was possible to end a dispute that has put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

“I think that it looks like Ambassador Lighthizer has made a lot of progress and we might get there in China,” Hassett said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

