October 28, 2021

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the administration will continue working on prescription drug pricing after it did not make it into U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion signature spending plan.

