White House: U.S. does not see electric vehicle tax credits as trade violation



U.S. President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after touring the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Thursday it did not view electric vehicle tax credits contained in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” as a violation of a trade agreement between the United States and Canada.

“We don’t view it that way,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. She said the tax credits were an opportunity to help consumers in the United States that would help create jobs and protect the climate.

