White House: Trump signed off on Barr request to dismiss Attorney Berman



FILE PHOTO: Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference announcing charges against attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against U.S. President Donald Trump, with extorting more than $20 million from Nike according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities in New York, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

June 22, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump signed off on a request by Attorney General William Barr to dismiss Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the move was made to make space for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to take the job.

McEnany’s comment came after Trump told reporters on Saturday that he had not had been involved in the effort, despite Barr’s statement that he had. McEnany said Barr took the lead but the president was involved.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)