White House to provide additional $450M in aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration announced an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine. The Department of Defense received the green-light for another draw-down package Thursday to meet the country’s critical arms needs.

The package will include rocket systems, ammunition, grenade launchers and patrol boats. It will also include tactical vehicles, machine guns, spare parts among other equipment.

“Now this is the thirteenth time that President Biden has authorized a presidential draw-down package during this crisis, bringing the total amount of security assistance that we provided Ukraine to approximately $6.1 billion just since February 24th,” stated John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications for the National Safety Council. “Approximately $6.8 billion since the beginning of this administration.”

NEW: US has now given over $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion Feb 25: $350m

Mar 12: $200m

Mar 16: $800m

Apr 1: $300m

Apr 5: $100m

Apr 13: $800m

Apr 21: $800m

Apr 24: $322m

May 6: $100m

May 19: $100m

May 31: $700m

Jun 15: $1B

Jun 23: $450m — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) June 23, 2022

The package being sent to Ukraine will be drawn from existing Defense Department stocks. Kirby confirmed the US plans to continue defense support amid the invasion from Russia. He said President Joe Biden spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky just last week and maintained US support for his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Biden is set to visit Europe next week, with Kirby explaining the President will be announcing news steps to “strengthen European security alongside expected major new contributions from allies.” A NATO Summit will be held in Madrid with heads of state from US alliances. This will be an historic gathering an Indo-Pacific leaders from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea will be included.

