White House tells Democrats corporate tax hike unlikely -congressional source

Scenes on the Capitol Hill during negotiations over the debt ceiling in Washington, U.S.
The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

October 20, 2021

(Reuters) – The White House told Democratic lawmakers in a meeting on Wednesday that a proposed hike in corporate taxes is unlikely to make it into a final reconciliation bill, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussions.

President Joe Biden had proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, which would unwind the tax cuts enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

