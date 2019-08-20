White House spokesman: No payroll tax considered at this time – Fox



FILE PHOTO: White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley talks on his cell phone as he waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive at Air Force One to depart for Mississippi from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley talks on his cell phone as he waits for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive at Air Force One to depart for Mississippi from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is not considering a temporary payroll tax cut at this time, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on Tuesday.

“It’s not being considered at this time but he’s looking at all options out there to try and give people back so much of the hard earned money they’ve made,” Gidley said, pushing back against a Washington Post report that the idea was being considered to boost the U.S. economy.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)