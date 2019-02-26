Trending

White House slams Michael Cohen as ‘disgraced felon’ and ‘convicted liar’

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:52 AM PT — Tuesday, February 26, 2019

The White House slammed Michael Cohen ahead of his first day of hearings on Capitol Hill.

In a statement released Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called Cohen a “disgraced felon,” who is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements. She also said we can expect more of the same from him this week as he go before Congress.

Sanders added, it’s “laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word.”

The press secretary’s comments came as Cohen privately testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday. He is also slated to appear before two House panels later this week.

Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, arrives to testify before a closed door hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee accompanied by his lawyer Lanny Davis of Washington, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

