White House slammed for weak response to China’s threat over Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit

UPDATED 11:11 AM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

The White House offered a feeble response to China’s threat of shooting down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) flight to Taiwan.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre seemingly undermined the threat. She suggested that since China’s statement related to Pelosi’s travel schedule, she can not speak on it because it is “hypothetical.”

Unbelievable: Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House won't respond to Chinese state media threats to shoot down Nancy Pelosi's plane should she visit Taiwan. "We're just not going to speak on her schedule." Abject, embarrassing weakness. pic.twitter.com/4Biw7DsqBr — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 29, 2022

While Pelosi’s trip does not officially include Taiwan, China’s Hu Xijin, who serves as the country’s propagandist, said China would gun down Pelosi’s plane. On Twitter, many former White House officials expressed their dismay over the statement. They called it a shame and an embarrassing display of the administration’s weakness.

Pelosi’s trip to Asia departed on Sunday. It will include stops to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. She is expected to speak on legislative matters.