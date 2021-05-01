Trending

White House signals openness to diplomacy with N. Korea after policy review

 TOPSHOT – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with US President Donald Trump. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:20 PM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

The White House’s relationship with North Korea could change following the completion of its foreign policy review. Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday and said the goal is “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

“We consulted closely with outside experts and our predecessors from several previous administrations and our way forward draws from their lessons learned and shared,” Psaki said. “Our goal remains the complete nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective.”

The White House press secretary added, the Biden administration has consulted with experts, predecessors and U.S. allies to determine the best way to move forward.

“Their input and also the approaches we’ve taken in the past have all played a role in this effort,” Psaki continued. “I’m not going to have any details on when [Joe Biden] was briefed, but it’s been an ongoing discussion.”

However, within Psaki’s comments were two jabs: One to the Obama administration’s strategy of patience and the other to President Trump’s direct negotiations with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

 PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 30 (SOUTH KOREA OUT): A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday, with an intention to revitalize stalled nuclear talks and demonstrate the friendship between both countries. The encounter was the third time Trump and Kim have gotten together in person as both leaders have said they are committed to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula. (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)

A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. (Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)

 

“Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” Psaki said. “Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and deployed forces.”

In the meantime, Biden’s so-called “diplomacy” has resulted in no meetings with the leader of North Korea and little progress on his ultimate goal of denuclearization.

