White House sends ratifying legislation to House, USMCA vote expected soon

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The USMCA trade deal is one step closer to being ratified. The White House sent ratifying legislation to the House on Friday, giving lawmakers a 90 day period to implement the deal.

President Trump touted the new legislation on Twitter earlier this week, saying it will be “the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA.”

America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to begin marking up the bill next week. A full House vote is expected soon after. From there, it will head to the Senate, which is likely to hold a vote in the new year.

This comes after top trade officials from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. signed off on a revised deal earlier in the week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced her support for the new legislation.

“We are so proud of the distance that we have come, from where we started, with the administration on this legislation,” she said. “This victory for America’s workers is one we take great pride in advancing.”

However, the agreement has only been ratified by Mexico. Both trade partners, as well as President Trump and moderate Democrats, have called on Congress to pass the USMCA, which was negotiated more than a year ago.

Hard to believe, but if Nancy Pelosi had put our great Trade Deal with Mexico and Canada, USMCA, up for a vote long ago, our economy would be even better. If she doesn’t move quickly, it will collapse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

On Thursday, over a dozen GOP representatives from Texas called on Pelosi to bring the USMCA to a vote. They warned that sitting on the bill any longer would damage their state’s economy.

“We believe that no state will gain more from this new agreement than Texas and no state has more to lose if it doesn’t pass than our state, which is why we believe there should be unanimous support for this agreement from Texas lawmakers here in Congress,” stated Rep. Kevin Brady.

Related: Texas Congressmen Call For Pelosi To Put USMCA Up For Vote In Congress