White House says will take more precautions to protect staff around Trump



White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah gives a television interview about the White House response to U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah gives a television interview about the White House response to U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the White House in Washington, U.S. October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

October 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House will take more precautions to protect staff around President Donald Trump following his positive test for COVID-19 last week, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News.

“We always take precautions at events we host, and I certainly think in light of the President’s positive test and the First Lady, we’re going to take even more for the time being to protect essential staff around him,” Farah said.

Asked by reporters if Trump would speak on Tuesday, Farah said they would hear from him in some form, though she declined to answer when asked if he planned a televised address.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Lisa Lambert)