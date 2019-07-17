White House says Turkey’s involvement in F-35 program ‘impossible’



Turkey and U.S. flags are seen in this picture illustration taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Turkey and U.S. flags are seen in this picture illustration taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Wednesday that Turkey’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system renders its continued involvement in the F-35 joint strike fighter program impossible.

“The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities,” the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)