White House says tariff could be removed if U.S.-China trade deal reached



FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

November 8, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tariffs could be lifted amid the U.S.-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday, citing optimism about a final pact but giving no further details.

“We’re very optimistic for some kind of a deal, and I imagine if we reach one then some tariffs could be lifted,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox Business Network in an interview, adding that she did not want to get ahead of negotiations.

(This story corrects attribution in 2nd paragraph to Fox Business Network from Fox Business News)

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams)