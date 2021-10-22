White House says no new deadlines on reconciliation bill



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters as he departs with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after meeting with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters as he departs with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after meeting with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

October 22, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden does not have any new deadlines as the administration continues to negotiate with Democratic lawmakers on the framework of a massive spending bill aimed at social programs and tackling climate change, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)