White House says 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far



FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, arrive to provide security in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

August 30, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that some 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far.

The Biden administration is still trying to determine how many Americans are left in the country who want to leave ahead of Tuesday’s self-imposed deadline to withdraw U.S. troops, Psaki said. She believes the number is small.

