Top Biden aide discussed oil prices with Saudi officials

September 30, 2021

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top aide to U.S. President Joe Biden raised the importance of sustaining the global economic recovery in meetings this week with top oil producer Saudi Arabia.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss conflict in Yemen but the meeting was also expected to have included some discussion of the issue of oil production amid rising prices.

“The National Security Advisor and his team reiterated the imperative of creating conditions to support global economic recovery in his meetings earlier this week,” said a White House spokesperson.

“The United States continues to speak to international partners, including OPEC, on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices and doing more to support the recovery.”

