White House respects jury decision to convict Jussie Smollett



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

December 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Friday said it respected the jury’s decision to convict actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama “Empire,” of staging a hate crime against himself.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki said false accusations can divert valuable law enforcement resources away from important investigations.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt)