White House rejects any link to New Zealand mosque gunman

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Friday, March 15, 2019

The White House is firing back at claims linking the New Zealand mosque shooting and President Trump.

While speaking to reporters outside of the White House Friday, Director of Strategic Communication Mercedes Schlapp rejected any links to the president and the shooters 87 page manifesto.

This comes as the alleged Australian gunman called the president “a symbol of white identity” after he fatally shot nearly 50 people and injured dozens others at the Christchurch Friday morning.

“Yeah, it’s outrageous to even make that connection between this deranged individual that committed this evil crime to the president, who has repeatedly condemned bigotry, racism and has made it very clear that this is a terrorist attack,” stated Schlapp. “And we are there to support and stand with the people of New Zealand.”

The president sent his condolences to the victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre, and said the U.S. will extend any support necessary.