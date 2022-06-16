White House refuses to say when Biden was last tested for Covid

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 3:01 PM PT – Thursday, June 16, 2022

On Wednesday, The White House addressed concerns over President Biden’s last COVID test, after Doctor Anthony Fauci tested positive for the virus.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci has tested positive for COVID-19 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2022

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she did not have information regarding the Presidents most recent test. She refused to say what day of the week the President was last tested and would not commit to sharing such details in the future.

“He has a regular weekly cadence,” Jean-Pierre voiced. “I just don’t have a date as to when he was last tested.”

"I don't have a date as to when he was last tested," responds @PressSec to multiple questions about when @POTUS was lasted tested for #COVID19 after @NIH announced Dr. Fauci had tested positive. pic.twitter.com/iqeSQh0NT1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 16, 2022

Fauci is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said in a statement. He hasn’t had recent contact with Biden or other senior government officials. According to the White House, a slew of Biden administration officials and Cabinet Secretaries have tested positive in recent months, but none were considered to be close contacts of Biden.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also revealed that he tested positive. His case came right after he attended a regional Summit of the America’s with Biden in Los Angeles.

“What we have said now is if he were in close contact we would share that with you,” she said. “Then that’s when his testing cadence would change. His testing cadence has not changed, he gets tested once a week.”

Although Biden is tested weekly for the virus, it is still unclear as to what day of the week he was last tested.

MORE NEWS: Gun Laws Up For Debate In Congress