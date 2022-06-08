White House puts $3.2B towards stemming migration

OAN NEWSROOM

Vice President Kamala Harris announced funds to address what the Biden administration considers to be key causes of migration. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden’s border czar declared the inception of the Central American Service Corps, which is intended to target supposedly root causes of migration such as poverty, violence and climate change. The Vice President claimed the package will give individuals incentives to remain in their countries of origin.

“This investment is on track to generate, as a result of what we have done so far,” said Harris. “Tens of thousands of jobs, as well as investments in sectors such as agriculture and textiles. This investment also means that more than 10 million people will have access to banking systems and credit.”

The spending plan funds multiple private industries to expand operations in Central America, including $250 million for Visa to increase digital payment systems, $100 million for auto-part supplier Yazaki to hire more employees and a $700 million expansion of mobile networks in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The measure is also intended to promote youth programs, civil engagement activities and so-called green jobs.

According to Harris, the funds will be an investment in making many Central American countries more attractive to reside in.

“Consider that El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras have a total population size of about 30 million people,” the vice president voiced. “A $3.2 billion investment will then have a direct impact on the quality of life for people throughout that region.”

Although the funds are heading to Central America, they will not reach the migrant caravan currently making its way through Mexico. The caravan of up to 15,000 people is more than three-miles long and is marching towards the US border in anticipation of Title 42’s expiration.

Since taking the role as border czar in March of last year, Harris has only visited the region twice.