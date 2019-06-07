White House proceeds with Mexico tariffs, could shelf plan if immigration deal reached

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:16 AM PT — Friday, June 7, 2019

The White House said it’s still planning to tack on a five-percent tariff on imports from Mexico as immigration negotiations continue through the weekend.

The vice president’s chief of staff — Marc Short — said the White House would post a “legal notification” sometime Friday, confirming the tariffs would take effect this Monday. However, Short said the notification could be halted or scrapped altogether if there was a breakthrough in negotiations.

He also said he was encouraged by Mexico’s progress on the issue:

I think we’re encouraged that Mexico came prepared to put solutions on the table, but on Wednesday, I think we felt that they were wholly insufficient. They were a step forward, but insufficient. As negotiations continued yesterday, we were more encouraged that they came forward with some of the things that we put on the table Wednesday.

In the meantime, trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico are set to continue as both sides seek to avoid new tariffs threatened by President Trump.

On Thursday, Mexico proposed sending 6,000 National Guard troops to it’s shared border with Guatemala, and offered to try and reform it’s immigration laws with the Northern Triangle countries.

Global markets rebounded on hopes a deal could soon be reached before next weeks deadline.